Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign to host virtual Year Ahead breakfast briefing event to start 2022

Big industry names to speak on 6 January.

Campaign Year Ahead breakfast briefing: will tackle the big issues facing brands, agencies and media owners
Campaign Year Ahead breakfast briefing: will tackle the big issues facing brands, agencies and media owners

Top brands including Barclays, the Co-operative Group, Tesco and TUI will be among the speakers at Campaign’s Year Ahead breakfast briefing event on 6 January 2022.

The virtual event, which is inspired by the Year Ahead essays in the Winter 2021/22 issue of Campaign, will tackle all of the big issues facing brands, agencies and media owners.

We will ask leading marketers about their priorities from delivering a joined-up customer experience to how they plan to engage with the metaverse.

We will hear from agency chiefs about the future of creativity and collaborative working in a hybrid world.

And we will discuss with experts from Ad Net Zero and Ad Green about how to make your company’s creative and media production more environmentally sustainable in the push to net zero carbon emissions.

Plus, there are quick-fire sessions on other key themes, including a view from Tesco on the fast-growing sector of retail media and from Group M on the outlook for ad expenditure.

This is a must-attend for anyone who wants to get ahead in what promises to be another eventful year in 2022.

Click here to find out about the event and book tickets here: https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/events/breakfast-briefing/the-year-ahead

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

All I want for Christmas is a single source of customer truth

All I want for Christmas is a single source of customer truth

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
5 things you don’t know about Snap AR

5 things you don’t know about Snap AR

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
The Growth Engine: Alexis Oger on marketing’s accelerated evolution

The Growth Engine: Alexis Oger on marketing’s accelerated evolution

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
TV’s top festive treats

TV’s top festive treats

Promoted

December 15, 2021