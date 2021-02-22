Campaign hosts free online panel sessions to celebrate Female Frontiers Awards

Campaign will host its second annual UK Female Frontier Awards on Thursday (25 February).

The virtual event will include an awards ceremony, during which 53 women will be honoured for groundbreaking achievements in the advertising, marketing, media and technology industries.

There will also be two panel sessions featuring experts discussing industry trends and career development.

The first session, “Adapting to change”, chaired by Campaign’s UK editor, Maisie McCabe, features Dani Bassil, chief executive of Digitas UK; Jo Elvin, editor of You magazine at the Mail on Sunday; Leila Siddiqi, head of diversity at the IPA; and TBWA\London chief executive Sara Tate.

The second panel, “Creating a collaborative environment at work”, will be hosted by Campaign’s creativity and culture editor, Brittaney Kiefer, and includes Sarah Jenkins, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi London; Rania Robinson, CEO and partner at Quiet Storm; and Starcom UK CEO Nadine Young.

An elite panel of judges, chaired by Jenkins, selected the awards honourees across eight categories.

Register to view the awards and panel sessions here.

The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards is sponsored by Mail Metro. To find out more information, visit the awards' dedicated website or email events manager Stephanie Griffiths at stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.