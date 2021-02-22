Staff
Added 15 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign hosts free online panel sessions to celebrate Female Frontiers Awards

Virtual event will include awards ceremony and two panel sessions with industry leaders.

Campaign hosts free online panel sessions to celebrate Female Frontiers Awards

Campaign will host its second annual UK Female Frontier Awards on Thursday (25 February). 

The virtual event will include an awards ceremony, during which 53 women will be honoured for groundbreaking achievements in the advertising, marketing, media and technology industries.

There will also be two panel sessions featuring experts discussing industry trends and career development. 

The first session, “Adapting to change”, chaired by Campaign’s UK editor, Maisie McCabe, features Dani Bassil, chief executive of Digitas UK; Jo Elvin, editor of You magazine at the Mail on Sunday; Leila Siddiqi, head of diversity at the IPA; and TBWA\London chief executive Sara Tate.

The second panel, “Creating a collaborative environment at work”, will be hosted by Campaign’s creativity and culture editor, Brittaney Kiefer, and includes Sarah Jenkins, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi London; Rania Robinson, CEO and partner at Quiet Storm; and Starcom UK CEO Nadine Young. 

An elite panel of judges, chaired by Jenkins, selected the awards honourees across eight categories.

Register to view the awards and panel sessions here.  

The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards is sponsored by Mail Metro. To find out more information, visit the awards' dedicated website or email events manager Stephanie Griffiths at stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 new marketing basics the new world needs

3 new marketing basics the new world needs

Promoted

February 19, 2021
How to recognise racism when you see it — and eradicate it

How to recognise racism when you see it — and eradicate it

Promoted

February 19, 2021
How data alliance with Global lit the fuse of TSB’s latest radio ad campaign

How data alliance with Global lit the fuse of TSB’s latest radio ad campaign

Promoted

February 10, 2021
Measurement, diversity and radical partnerships

Measurement, diversity and radical partnerships

Promoted

February 09, 2021