Campaign hosts series of summits on industry-shaping topics this autumn

Campaign is hosting a series of events in September and October this year, focusing on four topics at the top of the agenda for today's brand, agency and media professionals: mobile gaming, B2B marketing, in-housing and purpose-led marketing.

The first event is Campaign’s Mobile Gaming Summit (22 September), which will be held virtually. The event will focus on how advertisers can navigate the mobile gaming universe. More than 2.8 billion people worldwide are playing mobile games in 2021, and the summit will explain how advertisers can successfully attract the mobile gaming audience without putting gamers off.

Key speakers will include: Christian Facey, CEO OF AudioMob; Maria Sayans, CEO of Ustwo Games; and John Egan, head of demand at MoPub EMEA.

The following day (23 September), Campaign will partner with sister title PRWeek for the virtual B2B Summit. PR and marketing professionals have had to quickly adapt within the past year to meet the demands of the digital age and maintain professional relationships from afar. The summit will discuss developing brand visibility, demographic reach and the challenges of increased interest in B2B.

Key speakers will include: Alexandra Frean, head of corporate affairs at Starling Bank; Zoe Hominick, head of business marketing and CEX at O2 Business; and Sarah Jenkins, managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi.

On 29 September, Campaign will partner with The Kite Factory for its first in-person Breakfast Briefing since early 2020. Taking place at Regent Street Cinema in London, the event’s speakers will discuss embracing purpose and putting it at the heart of media planning and buying, sustainability and delivering on business performance.

With an introduction from The Kite Factory's managing director James Smith, other speakers will include Johnty Gray, mass engagement editor at WaterAid; and Dan Saxby, MD at The Elephant Room.

The next event, the In-Housing Summit, will take place online on 19 October, in partnership with Oliver, and will explore how brands can modernise their mindsets and working relationships, business agility and optimal campaign engagement.

Key speakers will include: Richard Warren, director of marketing communications at Lloyds Banking Group; Emma Perkins, head of Lego Agency EMEA at The Lego Group; and Robbie Black, head of brand communications at M&S Food.