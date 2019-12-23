Campaign hosts 'year ahead' breakfast with C4, Starling Bank and VMLY&R

Senior Conservative MP Damian Collins, Starling Bank chief growth officer Rachael Pollard and Channel 4 chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab are among the speakers at Campaign's "year ahead" Breakfast Briefing event in association with VMLY&R.

"The Year Ahead: Change and Grow", at London's Curzon Soho cinema on 8 January 2020, takes place as Campaign publishes its "year ahead" January issue. Key themes include what's in store in 2020 for brands, creativity and media, as well as wider trends for the decade ahead.

Collins, MP for Folkestone and Hythe and chair of the Commons culture committee from 2016 to 2019, will discuss the new UK political outlook after the Conservatives' outright victory in the general election in December.

Other speakers include Karen Boswell, EMEA chief experience officer at VMLY&R; Laurent Simon, chief creative officer at VMLY&R UK; Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London; and Gill Hind, chief operating officer and director of TV at Enders Analysis.

The breakfast event will also examine the future for talent with Kate Rowlinson, UK chief executive of MediaCom; Ali Hanan, founder and chief executive of Creative Equals; and Sam Tomlinson, partner at PwC.

For more details and tickets, go to https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/events/breakfast-briefing.