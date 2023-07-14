Campaign invests in digital expansion and drops quarterly UK print edition

Campaign is to increase its investment in its award-winning digital journalism and cease publishing its quarterly UK print edition.

The focus on digital, which will include a major website redesign, reflects audience habits as Campaign’s online subscriber base has grown significantly since before the pandemic.



All of Campaign’s UK subscribers are now digital and fewer than 20% opt to take the print version as well.



After the last quarterly print edition, Campaign will continue to produce its longstanding, flagship editorial features (including the School Reports, Power 100 and The Lists) in digital form while also expanding the programme of online content for its two subscription tiers – The Information and The Knowledge.



Campaign will revamp its UK website in early 2024 as well as invest in its data-led products, which include business tracker Campaign Advertising Intelligence.



The additional investment in Campaign’s digital journalism comes at a time of significant growth and industry recognition for the brand, which launched as a weekly print magazine in the UK in September 1968 and has become the world’s leading editorial title for the advertising industry.



Campaign now operates in nine markets globally after recently acquiring Toronto-based The Message, which will become Campaign Canada next year, as part of a global expansion plan.



The brand's existing network of websites includes the UK, the US, Asia-Pacific, India, China, Japan, the Middle East and Turkey.



Campaign has also won a string of UK publishing awards this year in recognition of its editorial and commercial performance.



These include Media Brand of the Year (Business Media) at the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) Awards and Online B2B Media Brand and Online B2B Editorial Team of the Year at the Association of Online Publishers (AOP) Digital Publishing Awards.



Declan Gough, senior business director of Campaign UK, said: “Campaign has been inspiring, informing and entertaining the advertising industry for more than 50 years. Switching to a fully digital model will enable us to continue to innovate how we deliver our content to best suit the needs of our audience and advertisers.”



Campaign’s portfolio includes its website, daily email bulletins, a weekly podcast, live events, including the Media360 conference in Brighton, and awards, including the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards, Campaign Big Awards and Media Week Awards.



Recent innovations have included a Cannes Lions daily global podcast, hosted by Campaign’s editors from around the world at the annual festival of creativity, a sold-out Generative AI Breakfast Briefing event at the Curzon Soho in London, and the debut of Campaign TV from a studio in the Twickenham headquarters of Haymarket, the parent company of Campaign.



The last quarterly UK print edition will be published in the autumn.