Campaign invests in more digital journalism and expands editorial team

Campaign is investing in more digital journalism and expanding its award-winning editorial team in the UK, after increasing its subscription revenues in the past 12 months despite the pandemic.

New appointments include Arvind Hickman, previously news editor of sister title PRWeek and news editor of AdNews Australia, who has been named media editor of Campaign, and Rob McKinlay, previously head of audience engagement at PRWeek, who has joined Campaign in the new role of head of audience engagement.

The world’s leading advertising magazine brand is in the process of hiring a number of other editors and reporters, including for the new position of technology and gaming editor to expand Campaign’s coverage of the rapidly growing tech, adtech and gaming sectors.

Campaign, which was founded as a weekly newspaper in 1968, has launched a range of new digital and data products in the past year, to add to its regular subscription tier, The Information.

The Knowledge, a premium editorial subscription tier, includes exclusive columns and special reports. Advertising Intelligence, a data tracker created in partnership with marketing consultancy R3 Worldwide, covers agency account moves, advertiser spend and award wins.

Campaign has expanded both its audio presence, with a weekly podcast, and its awards and events, with the launch of the Campaign Gaming Summit and the forthcoming Campaign In-Housing Summit.

As part of Campaign’s greater focus on digital journalism and live content, the print magazine is moving from 10 issues a year to become a quarterly publication.

There will be four special issues featuring: the Power 100 and Faces to Watch in a talent special in September; The Annual and The Year Ahead in December; School Reports and Best Places To Work in March; and the annual Creativity Issue in June.

The shift reflects the changing nature of Campaign’s audience – about 80% of subscribers are digital-only – and of the wider media industry – 77% of UK adspend will be on digital channels in 2021, according to Group M.

Campaign’s owner, Haymarket Business Media, is investing in the editorial team after the brand’s resilient performance in the past 12 months.

Subscription revenues rose by a double-digit percentage in the financial year to June 2021, thanks to a series of scoops and in-depth reports, ranging from the AKQA-Grey merger to BLM Adland Audit.

Campaign’s journalism has won industry recognition – the editorial team, which is led by Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief, and Maisie McCabe, UK editor, has been shortlisted for 14 awards this year.

Spanier was named editor of the year, business & finance at the British Society of Magazine Editors Awards in February and the editorial team was highly commended for best team at the BSME Talent Awards in July.

Campaign is also shortlisted for B2B editorial team of the year and editor of the year and HBM is shortlisted for best digital B2B publishing company at the forthcoming Association of Online Publishers Awards.

Campaign has an unrivalled global editorial network, which spans the UK, US, Asia Pacific, India, Japan, the Middle East and Turkey.