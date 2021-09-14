Shauna Lewis
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign kicks off return to in-person events with Breakfast Briefing this month

Agencies and brands presenting include The Kite Factory, Nomad Foods, AdGreen, Ad Net Zero, Conscious Advertising Network and WaterAid.

Campaign's Breakfast Briefings return this month
Campaign is returning to the live events arena with a Breakfast Briefing taking place on 29 September, looking at how to put purpose at the heart of media buying and planning.

The event, details of which can be found here, will span topics including how brands and agencies can cut CO2 emissions from ad operations and how to build inclusive communication plans. 

After an introduction by James Smith, UK managing director of The Kite Factory, attendees will hear from Jamie Hewitson, general manager of Hu Kitchen, and Johnty Gray, mass engagement director of WaterAid, on how their brands have embraced purpose.

The two speakers will also feature in a panel asking “What do marketers want?”. It will examine purpose-centric marketing and the long-term prospects for purpose. The closing panel will feature Melda Simon, founder of Little Fires Sustainability and Comms Consultancy, who will speak on delivering business performance with authentic purpose.

Besides purpose-filled discussions, Jan Sanghera, project manager of Ad Net Zero, will speak on reducing CO2 within ad production; while Dan Saxby, managing director of The Elephant Room, will talk on developing inclusivity in communications and bringing credibility to the relationship with audiences.

Meanwhile, Marsha Jackson, project director of Conscious Advertising Network, will build the case for ethical media.

Closing the briefing, The Kite Factory's Smith will speak once more, alongside Gideon Spanier, editor-in-chief of Campaign.

Topics

