Staff
Added 28 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign launches Experience Awards

Entries will open in September.

Experience Awards: rebranded from Event Awards
Experience Awards: rebranded from Event Awards

Campaign is today launching the Campaign Experience Awards, taking place in April 2020.

The awards, formerly known as the Campaign Event Awards, aim to highlight the very best in the industry and will welcome entries from agencies, brands, media owners and industry partners from September.

Judges will be looking for the most inspiring and creative ways that agencies and brands have delivered on a brief, assessing the execution and results.

Judging is set to take place in December and the shortlist will be announced in January, with a glittering awards ceremony scheduled for April 2020 at a London location.
 
You can register for updates by visitng the Experience Awards website.
 
For partnership opportunities, please contact Jessica Wain at jessica.wain@haymarket.com.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now