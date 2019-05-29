Campaign launches Experience Awards

Campaign is today launching the Campaign Experience Awards, taking place in April 2020.

The awards, formerly known as the Campaign Event Awards, aim to highlight the very best in the industry and will welcome entries from agencies, brands, media owners and industry partners from September.

Judges will be looking for the most inspiring and creative ways that agencies and brands have delivered on a brief, assessing the execution and results.

Judging is set to take place in December and the shortlist will be announced in January, with a glittering awards ceremony scheduled for April 2020 at a London location.



You can register for updates by visitng the Experience Awards website.



For partnership opportunities, please contact Jessica Wain at jessica.wain@haymarket.com.