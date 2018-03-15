Campaign launches new Intelligence Report series

The move is designed to give readers more detailed analysis and insight and will include an in-depth version of the Campaign School Report and the Brand Activation Report. Members will be able to purchase the Intelligence Reports at a discount.

The first report, Future Fit 2018: How brands can capitalise on the new sports marketing opportunity, is an in-depth guide to how to best capitalise on a vibrant new era of sports marketing. It provides insight from the leading brands and agencies on where sports marketing is headed and the emerging opportunities in the market.

In an era in which the triathlon is replacing the fast car as the new mid-life crisis and strong is the new skinny, new marketing opportunities are being opened up for an ever-growing range of agencies and brands. Looking beyond the traditional rights holder deals that had defined sports marketing in the past, this report has all you need to know.

Lee Gibbons, senior director of sports marketing at Adidas UK, said: "Sports marketing executed correctly is still one of the most powerful tools in a marketer’s armoury. Nothing has the power to excite, engage and inspire like sport. It can play a role in the vast majority of marketing strategies, with the unique ability to be its own channel to reach a consumer, but also provide the content to engage via other channels."

The extensive report aims to give marketers new insights into how to best capitalise on this powerful tool. It combines in-depth research on the complex, fast-moving and vibrant sports marketing ecosystem. From the impact of connected stadiums, VR and sports, to the rise of new grassroots sporting movements, the Intelligence Report combines campaign data and consumer insight.

It also includes brand insights from some of the most innovative campaigns in the history of sports marketing from Sport England’s "This Girl Can" to Tango" #Squads".

Nicola Kemp, trends editor at Campaign and editor of the report, said: "Time is our readers’ most scarce resource so our Future Fit Intelligence Report is a rich, deep dive into the market opportunities. We hope the depth and breadth of information will give our readers the competitive edge which is so vital to succeed in such a fast-moving landscape."