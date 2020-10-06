Campaign launches Outdoor Media Summit

Campaign is to host the Outdoor Media Summit in partnership with Clear Channel to explore the role of advertising in the sector.

The virtual event takes place on 1 December with speakers including: Sarah Jenkins, managing director at Saatchi and Saatchi, Gareth George, head of media and planning at Confused.com, and Alistair MacCallum, chief executive of Kinetic Worldwide.

Key themes will include the role of brands on the high street, the aftermath of lockdown and the impact that this has had on the sector, how young creatives see the role of outdoor evolving, and what brands can do to support the industry.

The Outdoor Media Summit in partnership with Clear Channel is a new one-day event aimed at brands, agencies and media owners that aims to assess the current state of the market and what the future of the medium looks like.

For more details on the line-up and to book a place go to https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/outdoor-media