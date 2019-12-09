Omar Oakes
Campaign launches Performance bulletin

Free, twice-weekly bulletin will be delivered to inboxes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Performance: bulletin starts on Tuesday

Campaign is launching a dedicated bulletin for our growing coverage of performance marketing in advertising and media.

Starting on 10 December, subscribers to Campaign Performance will receive a regular digest of news, opinion and analysis about this growing and evolving frontier within advertising every Tuesday and Thursday. 

For more than 50 years, Campaign has championed creative excellence in the advertising industry. Now, as this industry transitions from offline to online media, much of our attention is drawn to how advertisers measure creative work, how digital media is made to work harder and smarter, and how the roles of marketers are adapting in this new environment. More than ever, brands are looking for precise, data-driven approaches to reach audiences. 

Performance marketing is central to many of the most controversial and engaging issues that Campaign has covered in recent times, such as the trend of brands in-housing digital marketing services, the impact of GDPR and the rapid change in consumer buying behaviour. It is also a crucial time for performance, with the emergence of connected TV and programmatic advertising in out-of-home. 

Campaign Performance will offer news analysis, advice and comment from some of the industry's leading thinkers and practitioners, while showcasing thought-provoking and outstanding work. We will also look at what performance marketing tools and techniques are being created and which agencies and brands are blazing trails with best-in-class work and exceptional talent.

Many of these issues will be discussed in May at Campaign's Performance Marketing 360 event, a two-day conference in Brighton where brand and agency leaders will be sharing their knowledge and expertise.

Register here to subscribe to the Campaign Performance bulletin. Please ensure you register for Campaignlive.co.uk in order to be able to access more than one story per month. 

To submit an idea or feedback for the bulletin, email Campaign's global technology editor, Omar Oakes, at omar.oakes@haymarket.com.

