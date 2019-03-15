Staff
Campaign launches Performance Marketing 360 with Zoe Harris as chair

New event will take place in Brighton on 8 May, the day before Media 360.

Harris: chief marketing officer at GoCompare
Campaign is launching an annual event, Performance Marketing 360, that focuses on how digital media, data, personalisation and automation are driving business growth.

Zoe Harris, chief marketing officer at GoCompare, is chair of the inaugural PM360 event at the i360 in Brighton on 8 May.

Other leading brands, including BT, Deliveroo, Diageo and Farfetch, plus a clutch of start-ups will be speaking at the one-day event, where they will discuss how they are getting the most out of their marketing budgets, working with agencies and investing in new tools, capabilities and technologies.

PM360 is being held on the day before Media 360, Campaign’s flagship media conference for brands, agencies and media owners, at The Grand hotel in Brighton on 9 and 10 May.

Harris, who was previously chief marketing officer of Reach, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, said: "I’m looking forward to sharing ideas and learning from others at PM360. It promises to be a hugely valuable, much-needed event."

Brands want more measurable, accountable ways of investing and optimising marketing spend while ensuring their work is "clever, creatively brilliant, and executed with prophetic timing", according to Harris.

"Performance marketing neatly encapsulates this way of thinking and working. It’s not as simple as in-house versus agency, this channel versus that one," she said.

"It requires all of us to operate outside our areas of expertise and experience, and get comfortable with being uncomfortable."

For more details on Performance Marketing 360, visit campaignlive.co.uk/performancemarketing360

