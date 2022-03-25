Campaign launches School Reports 2022

As part of its new Spring 2022 issue, Campaign has published the School Reports, the annual survey of the UK’s top 100 agencies.

Campaign School Reports 2022 hub



Each year the Campaign editorial team spends months analysing the performance of the agencies that make the grade. We fact-check the information they provide and then use our editorial knowledge and judgment to give an objective view of their year and a mark, ranging from nine (“outstanding”) to one (“survival in question”).

The overall picture is positive, as 74% of creative agencies and 84% of media agences increased billings last year as the economy bounced back from the pandemic and the agency sector demonstrated its resilience and value to clients.

The School Reports are exclusive subscriber-only content.

Subscribers to The Information tier receive access to all of the 100 School Reports and the rankings of the top 100 creative agencies, 50 media agencies and 30 regional agencies, plus the holding company tables and other important analysis such as diversity metrics.

Subscribers to our premium tier, The Knowledge, receive exclusive access to additional analysis and data insight as the Campaign editorial team have examined ten-year trends for the first time in 2022. The School Reports features from The Knowledge will be published on an ongoing basis over the coming weeks.

Find out how to subscribe at: https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership

Visit the School Reports hub here.