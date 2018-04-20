Staff
Campaign launches School Reports: Extended Edition

For the first time, Campaign is offering an extended version of School Reports, the definitive guide to how the biggest and most high-profile advertising and media agencies performed over the past year.

Campaign Schools Reports 2018: Extended Edition is available now and features even more data and analysis on the 100 agencies making the grade.

For agencies, the Extended Edition is an essential resource for understanding how your agency compares to the competition. For marketers, it offers invaluable information for assessing your agency’s performance and identifying future shortlist candidates.

The Extended Edition also hugely valuable for leaders looking to identify potential senior hires, and for investors looking to explore targets for investment potential.

It includes:

  • Five additional Campaign scores for each agency on management strength, creativity, new business, diversity and innovation, so you can really see how your agency compares across the board

  • Even more financial performance information, including gross income and operating profit for each agency and their year-on-year comparison

  • Stats on gender and BAME balance at each tier of the organisation

  • More in-depth information on account wins and losses

  • A detailed list of each agency’s key accounts

  • Extended ranking tables of the top 100 ad agencies, top 50 media agencies, top 30 regional agencies, and the top holding companies by advertising and media, based on Nielsen data

    • Alongside this, you’ll get everything in the standard School Reports, including:

    • Campaign’s analysis and score of the agency’s annual performance

    • Each agency’s Nielsen billings, accounts won and lost, and key hires

    • Ranking tables of the top 30 ad agencies and top 20 media agencies

    • Each agency’s own view of its year

    Get your copy here.

