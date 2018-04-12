Campaign launches special report on tech in events

In the latest special report, Campaign talks to brands and agencies about the best ways of incorporating tech into experiences, and what lies ahead in this space.

Fanta’s Halloween lift experience is a case study on its use of tech but also why the brand is investing more into experiences. For MKTG's Michael Brown, the popularity of the Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience illustrates the future of cinema.

But using tech doesn’t always mean that it has to be visible in the experience. Imagination’s Anton Christodoulou says that artificial intelligence and machine learning are tools that can help the creative process.

Or as Jack Morton Worldwide’s Damian Ferrar explains: "Technology isn’t an effective experience in itself." Instead it can enable great experiences when used in the right way."