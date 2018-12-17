Campaign launches Sprintathon to find fastest in adland

Campaign is launching the inaugural Campaign Sprintathon, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, to find the fastest team of runners in the ad industry.

The Campaign Sprintathon will take place at the Olympic Park Community Track on Thursday 25 July. It will include agencies, media owners and industry bodies. To sign up to take part, click here.

Campaign is calling on agencies and media owners to submit teams of four to run a combined 400m lap, with the full list of participants covering the distance of a marathon in less than two hours.

Mark Evans, marketing director at Direct Line and founder of the Sprintathon, said: "This is about the agencies, media owners, publishers and trade bodies of adland coming together to beat cancer faster. Collectively, we will smash a two-hour marathon by running 105 continuous laps of a 400m track, and raise loads of money for Stand Up To Cancer in the process. Individually, this is about the ultimate bragging rights – one lap each, four runners (two male/two female), 4x100m sprints to find out: who's the fastest in adland?"

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief of Campaign, said: "We know the collective power of our industry to make a real difference. At the Campaign Sprintathon, not only will our teams be able to support Stand Up To Cancer, but they'll also flex their competitive spirit by competing with each other to make the fastest lap time and raise the most money for this fantastic cause."

Simon Harrison, head of Stand Up To Cancer, added: "One in two people born in the UK after 1960 will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime, but we’re at a turning point in fighting the disease. Every penny that we raise now will help to bring the date forward when all cancers are curable. The Sprintathon has already raised over £150,000 for Stand Up To Cancer and we hope that the ad world will rise to the challenge to make the Campaign Sprintathon the highest fundraising one yet."

Campaign Sprintathon: What you need to know

How does the Campaign Sprintathon work?

Collectively, we will smash a two-hour marathon by running 105 continuous laps of a 400m track, raising money for Stand Up To Cancer in the process. Each lap will be run by two women and two men.

How do I sign up?

To sign up to take part, please click here.

Tell me more about Stand Up To Cancer.

One in two people born in the UK after 1960 will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. In the 1970s, less than a quarter of people with cancer survived. Today, two in four will survive for 10 years or more. But we can’t stop there. Stand Up To Cancer aims to accelerate progress and speed up breakthroughs from labs to patients. The charity says it is now at a point where its knowledge and technology are finally catching up with its ambition to beat the disease. But it needs funding to make this a reality. Money raised through the Campaign Sprintathon helps fund Stand Up To Cancer’s life-saving work in preventing, controlling and curing cancer. The charity’s vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured, from the most common types to those that affect just a few people. Click here for more information about Stand Up To Cancer.

How do I find out about sponsorship opportunities?

There are limited sponsorship opportunities available. If you would like to partner Campaign on the Sprintathon, please contact Sarah Virani, head of brand partnerships, at sarah.virani@haymarket.com.