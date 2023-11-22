Staff
Campaign launches Talent Survey to capture adland’s views on workplace issues

Professionals at all levels of seniority are invited to have their say.

Advertising, media and marketing professionals are being invited to take part in Campaign’s first Talent Survey.

The wide-ranging study asks participants a series of questions on workplace issues including pay levels, employer benefit schemes and staff diversity.

It will also delve into the reasons why adland’s talent decides to change jobs or career.

Professionals in the UK at all levels of seniority and from across the sector – including brands, agencies, tech companies and media owners – are encouraged to take part. 

All responses will remain anonymous and the overall findings will be covered in Campaign. 

The survey is being run by research consultancy Censuswide.

It follows Campaign’s annual Salary Survey, which explores salary levels based on responses provided by agency bosses.

