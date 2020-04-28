Campaign launches two-day global virtual event on 2-3 June

Campaign is launching a two-day global event bringing adland together to discuss how we get the world of advertising back to business and what that will look like.

Travelling the world from Asia, making its way to Europe and then North America, Campaign Connect will take place during 2-3 June, bringing you the latest insights and advice from around the globe.

Leaders from media, marketing, advertising and our own editorial teams will share experiences, opinions and ideas across three regions through a mix of live webinars, panel discussions and case studies to ensure brands and agencies are in the best shape they can be and are recovery ready.

The aim is for the industry to support each other and look positively forward at the steps, bold creative risks and the questioning of established processes needed to address new challenges.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "The UK and most other major European markets have been badly hit by coronavirus and it is essential to focus on rebuilding growth, because the recovery is going to take time. Some of the changes that we are making to our working life and travel have been surprising and unexpected but other shifts, towards ecommerce, streaming and digital consumption, were already happening before the crisis and are accelerating now.

"Collaboration and sharing ideas and best practice are vital in this new, uncertain era, which is why the global ambition of Campaign Connect is so exciting. By learning from each other and from other markets around the world, we are going to find fresh purpose and growth."

What to expect



- Big speakers and thought leaders from the world of media and marketing, tuning in from all corners of the globe. We’ll be hearing from the leaders driving change in their respective region.

- First-rate content programme, curated by Campaign’s content teams from around the world, sharing learnings and providing context to the global crisis and the essential role of advertising in building back brand power and consumer confidence.

- Access to more than 24 hours of content, streamed live over two days and available on demand to view at your convenience for one month.

- The opportunity to ask questions live and engage with speakers and attendees in the hub.

- A supportive community Campaign has built to provide insights and tools to help recovery and growth for the industry. Covid-19 is an indiscriminate global crisis that requires a multinational response, so it’s important we all come together and discuss the next steps for the industry.

- The removal of traditional competitive barriers as leading thought leaders share ideas and experiences to help get us all back to business.

The advertising and marketing industry is in the midst of its most serious crisis in living memory. But personal, corporate, national and global economic stability requires businesses to emerge from this crisis as quickly and effectively as possible.

Campaign Connect wants to help marketing and advertising businesses to do that.