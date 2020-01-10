Staff
Campaign Media Awards 2020 early-bird deadline is 21 January

Awards recognise ideas, innovation and strategic thinking.

Campaign Media Awards: Rob Pierre is chair of judges
The early-bird deadline for entries for the 2020 Campaign Media Awards is 21 January.

Rob Pierre, founder of Jellyfish, is chair of the judges.

This year’s panel of judges includes: Kate Waters, client strategy and planning director at ITV; Sannah Rogers, managing director of Zenith UK; and David Wilding, director of planning at Twitter UK.

The Campaign Media Awards recognise ideas, innovation and strategic thinking in media, including new areas such as product innovation, content and social media.

More judges will be revealed ahead of the judging process in February and March, with live presentations taking place for some of the top categories.

The awards will be announced at a black-tie dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 1 April.

Last year, PG One, the specialist Publicis Groupe unit that works for Procter & Gamble, won Agency Team of the Year, The Guardian scooped Commercial Team of the Year and Goodstuff Communications won the Grand Prix for "The honeypot network" for Hiscox.

You can find out more details about the award categories at campaignmediaawards.com 

Contact Sarah Fournier about award entries at sarah.fournier@haymarket.com

For commercial opportunities, contact James Butters at james.butters@haymarket.com

