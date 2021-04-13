Campaign Media Awards 2021: Agency Team of the Year

Winner

OmniGov - Manning Gottlieb OMD

OmniGov is Manning Gottlieb OMD’s specialist media-buying unit for the UK Government and has looked after the UK government’s media buying since 2018. It’s fair to say that in 2020, it has faced unprecedented challenges, in a fast-paced and pressurised environment, with Government communications having never been busier.

Working on the UK’s biggest-ever communications campaign has entailed leadership attending meetings at the Cabinet Office in Whitehall on a weekly basis, visits vital to the success of the government’s plans, where ideas were agreed and implemented at pace, reflecting the fast-changing nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assembling additional teams at pace has also been a necessary requirement, reflecting the different elements, scale and breadth of the campaigns the agency has been communicating.

Highlights from last year include the formation of Team Nation - a first-ever alliance between rival news industry publishers and OmniGov. The biggest news brand campaign the UK has ever seen was launched with over 600 national and local newspapers cover wrapping their papers, some for the first time, and taking over their websites with the same unified front page message: “Stay at home for the NHS, your family, your neighbours, your nation, the world and life itself.”

Over the following 12 weeks during the peak of the pandemic, the “All in, all together” partnership between the UK government and Team Nation delivered public information that helped inform the nation and save lives. Covid-19 has been one part of OmniGov’s story in the last year, with the agency continuing to push digital standards and using data responsibly.

OmniGov’s win this year marks the second year running that it has been named Agency Team of the Year at the Campaign Media Awards.

OMD UK Connections Planning Team

Sitting at the core of OMD UK, the 40-strong Connections Planning team has been in place at OMD UK since 2015. It helps clients understand and capitalise on the flow of audiences through media brands and platforms, as well as increasing real customer data usage in media planning. It says this is where the true art and craft of media comes together and where the team thrives. It has worked with clients including McDonald’s and Barclays. The team was also a finalist for Agency Team of the Year in 2020.

