Campaign Media Awards 2021: Alcoholic Drinks

Winner

From Out-Out Evenings to Laidback Afternoons

Spark Foundry with Jack Daniel's (Tennessee Apple)

Jack Daniel’s is synonymous with high-energy end-of-night experiences. The whiskey brand wanted to diversify into the flavoured spirit market with its Tennessee Apple brand but recognised that this is an area characterised by lower-key, less intense occasions.

Using Spark Foundry’s ‘cultural listening’ tool Vision, Jack Daniels researched those moments when its target audience was most likely to kick back, take it easy and unwind, identifying this as early on in the week. Monday has traditionally not been a time for people to unwind, but research showed that people were happy to enjoy a few drinks on that day - moreover, they were starting to think about this much earlier on in the day, between 3pm and 5pm.

While most brands would target audiences over the weekend, Jack Daniels’ used its insight to tap into these ‘laidback moments’ in the early part of the week. It targeted audiences on Mondays and Tuesdays in the early evening, using mediums people often turn to when relaxing, such as mobile, and focusing on fashion, entertainment and lifestyle, which suited a more low-key mood. It also tied its media with early evening, light entertainment television shows such as Bake Off.

Drinkers identified with the Tennessee Apple brand when relaxing, so much so that within three months, it had become the most successful launch in a decade. The brand became the joint most favoured in the whole category and sold two times more than any other flavoured whiskey in value and volume. Searches for Tennessee Apple jumped 250%.

Highly Commended

Carling and CALM get together to save lives in lockdown

Zenith with Carling and CALM

Over lockdown, mental health issues among men were on the rise; while men were more likely to chat about their feelings in the pub, they had nowhere to go and no-one to turn to.

Zenith, suicide prevention charity CALM and Carling joined forces to create virtual ‘Team Talks’, encouraging men to open up to each other by using football. It’s the first thing men talk about, but it can lead to broader conversations about what may be going wrong.



Carling changed its logo to ‘CARING, in partnership with CALM’, while ‘Team Talks’ were delivered by footballing idols, including Terry Butcher, Stuart Pearce and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. These were recorded remotely on social platforms to create shareable content and amplified through social channels.

Finalists

Love My Local

Initiative with Carlsberg

Wolf Blass Wednesdays

MediaCom with Wolf Blass