Campaign Media Awards 2021: Automotive

Automotive

Winner

Jeep Vs Tank: How we reframed the battleground to win the war

Starcom with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

In a market destroyed by Covid, Jeep Wrangler sought to demonstrate its superiority over the competition, such as the Land Rover Defender, which had recently launched a new model. Jeep Wrangler wanted to prove it was the toughest car on the market and superior to the existing competition. It did this in the most extreme way, by literally pitting itself against its toughest competition yet. It took on British racing driver and Top Gear legend Tiff Needell. Except he wasn’t in any old car, but behind the wheel of a Russian tank.

Jeep Wrangler partnered with Drive Tribe, an online automotive community founded by The Grand Tour presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, to produce a film showing the Jeep going head to head with the tank in a very muddy off-road racing challenge.

The resulting film, called Jeep Vs Tank, showed that In the most extreme conditions, Jeep Wrangler was able to demonstrate its off-road capability against a true competitor, whilst also showcasing its interior and technology. The film was housed on Drive Tribe and was also distributed across social media channels.

With this campaign, Jeep Wrangler turned a competitor launch into a huge opportunity to reinforce its position in the market. Changing the battleground allowed it to ride on its competitor's publicity to drive its own record sales, and in challenging times.

Finalists

The Road to Recovery

Goodstuff with the AA

The joy of firsts

Guardian News & Media with Global and MGOMD with Renault

The Power of Dad

MediaCom with Kwik Fit

ID.3. Creating a media plan as clean as the car

PHD with Volkswagen UK