Campaign Media Awards 2021: Banks & Financial Services

Winner

Addressing the ‘No fixed address problem’

PHD with HSBC UK

In 2020, HSBC UK wanted to raise awareness of how it helps the most vulnerable in society - such as those with no fixed address, get access to financial products such as a bank account.

Those without a bank account can find it hard to access government benefits and wages, nor do they have a safe space to keep money. HSBC UK wanted to raise awareness of this cycle of financial exclusion by offering a ‘No Fixed Address’ service, partnering with various charities, including Shelter, who essentially then act as the applicants’ home address.

The campaign came to life through a series of specially-designed bus shelter vinyl wraps across the country, targeting areas with a high rate of homelessness and where a no fixed address bank account could be opened, Reach was extended with the campaign appearing in national publications that had previously aligned themselves with homeless causes, such as The Guardian and the Evening Standard.

There was also an editorial partnership with Time Out, which supports communities in London and other main cities in the UK. The publication featured case studies on those who help the homeless and how people could get involved.

During the campaign, ‘no fixed address’ bank accounts grew by 52% and HSBC’s standing as a bank that supports the UK community and cares about customers saw positive growth.



Highly Commended

Natwest: Why pay when you don’t have to?

Zenith with Natwest

Paid search in the financial services sector, using keywords such as ‘mortgage deals’ or ‘credit cards’ is a big expense for brands. Natwest wanted to appear in paid searches for those people who wouldn’t otherwise choose the bank, thereby delivering sales without an expensive outlay. It used OneSearch, a fully automated bidding system based on organic search performance; if the term performed well organically, there was no need to bid. If it didn’t, it would result in an automatic bid. Bots collected data on paid and organic performance, with artificial intelligence spotting opportunities to avoid paying twice.

Finalists

The Valentine’s Day Turn Off

Goodstuff with Habito

The Search for Britain’s Best neighbour

MediaCom and Grayling with Halifax

Inclusivity Mindset Reset

Wavemaker UK with Nationwide Building Society

Natwest: Gaming in Lockdown Pays Dividends for Kids

Zenith with Natwest