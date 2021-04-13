Campaign Media Awards 2021: Best International Strategy

Winner

Using technology to address the balance between brand and performance communications and re-invigorate the Western Union brand in 90 markets.

Mediahub with Western Union

Technology has had a significant impact on the digital money transfer industry, with many brands now competing for a share of the market. Western Union (WU) faces aggressive disruptors attracting the digital modern money mover customer; this is the same customer that WU also needs to ensure its future.

WU needed to keep ahead of this competition. Its overreliance on performance media had begun to hit the point of diminishing returns, and had begun to erode brand equity. Its Next Best Decisioning (NBD) offer, an investment optimisation platform delivered during lockdown, is proprietary software which enables the identification of inefficiencies across WU’s global performance activity via sophisticated modelling and machine learning.

It works by predicting the shape of every curve in the portfolio relative to all other curves in the portfolio, simultaneously and for any given moment in time. This makes it possible to spend every dollar in the most incremental way.



Highly Commended

Starcom with Systane

Systane eye drops wanted to increase sales in a competitive market. It identified being in the front of a screen as the biggest issue faced by dry-eye sufferers. This led to the creation of content specific to intense viewing sessions. In Belgium it targeted blockbuster film releases with the longest running times, handing out bottles of Systane to viewers. In Australia, it focused on TV catch-up marathons, and long YouTube sessions, while in South Africa, it used social media to connect with specific binge segments, such as phone addicts, heavy app users, film and TV fans.

