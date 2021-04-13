Added 43 hours ago
Campaign Media Awards 2021: Best Social Strategy

Winner

McDonald’s Appy Days
OMD UK with McDonald’s

January is one of the busiest months of the year for fast food restaurant McDonald’s. It presented the brand with a unique opportunity to stage a calendar-style promotion on My McDonald’s App, with an offer a day for three weeks on the month.

The dreaded ‘Blue Monday’ - one of the most depressing days of the year for consumers, also takes place in January. To spread some much-needed love and ‘Appiness’, the campaign was coined “Appy Days”, and offered people deals on a range of menu items that were only redeemable via the app. The messaging said: ‘Appy Days are on the way: You’ll find a fantastic new deal on our app every day.’

The campaign was designed to incentivise app installs and in-app purchases. Channel planning work had identified Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat as the perfect environments to get people excited about “Appy Days” and the optimum way to increase app installs. With McDonald’s facing competition from the January sales for a share of consumers’ wallets, leveraging its brand was vital to first capture attention. Simple and clear messaging was therefore key to gaining consumers’ attention.

Putting in place a three week-long offer made the app a go-to touchpoint that captured invaluable customer behaviour data and built a better understanding of what creative messaging and products could power future performance.

Finalists

Sex Education x Chromebook UK: Chromebook gets educational with Netflix
Essence with Google Chromebook UK

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land
Hearts & Science with UKTV Dave

Create at Home
Initiative with Converse

The Return of the Swedish Style Balls
Initiative with Quorn

The World’s Most Inappropriate Tagline
Mindshare UK with KFC

How our social strategy helped Huggies Pull-Ups deliver their best sales performance in six years
RocketMill with Huggies Pull-Ups

From My Window: From Isolation into Opportunity
Starcom with Samsung Galaxy S20

