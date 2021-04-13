Added 43 hours ago
Campaign Media Awards 2021: Best Use of Experiential

Winner

PlayStation 5 Launch - TfL Takeover
MediaCom in collaboration with TfL, Red Consultancy and Diva Agency with PlayStation UK

The release of Sony’s hotly-anticipated PlayStation 5 console coincided with the UK’s second lockdown. While footfall may have been lower than planned, the resulting campaign -featuring an iconic Oxford Circus stunt alongside game-related London Underground
station takeovers, delivered an astonishing number of organic impressions.

With most people having bought consoles over lockdown to keep themselves entertained, PlayStation 5 had to convey why it was so special, and why it was a must-have, as well as referencing the cultural importance of its launch through executions that both captured the imagination and confounded expectations.

The world-renowned London Underground sign was paired with PlayStation’s own brand iconography. Four entrances had four roundels but what people saw overground became so much more under it. Those venturing into Oxford Circus found the shapes had made their way into many areas of station signage and branding. Four other Underground stations across London were taken over by some of the next generation’s most -loved games, featuring scenery and characters from fan-favourite franchises. These included
Mile End Station paying homage to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales by becoming ‘Miles End’, and gamers’ favourite lombax and robot duo rifting into Lancaster Gate; now ‘Ratchet & Clankaster Gate’.

Over 34,000 Twitter accounts shared the campaign visuals or video, spreading the news not only in the UK but also worldwide.

Alongside MediaCom’s TfL activity, the agency launched a series of OOH special builds, as well as a spectacular media-first 3D domination of the world-famous Piccadilly Lights.

Finalists

MAOAM's Mischief Manor with IMA, Energy and Haribo
Global with Haribo / MAOAM

Mitsubishi takes you to the movies with Luna Cinema
Manning Gottlieb OMD with Mitsubishi

Dettol & TFL: Helping Re-Open London
Zenith with Dettol & TFL

NatWest: Gaming in lockdown pays dividends for kids
Zenith with NatWest

