Campaign Media Awards 2021: Branded Content (Audio)

Winner

Heart Toddler Trax with Organix

VCCP and The Fourth Angel with Global and Organix

Organix used music to bring its brand positioning of ‘nobody understands little people's tastes like Organix’, to life in a fun, surprising, playful and memorable way.

The campaign idea was based on the fact that while a child’s tastes are different to those of an adult, the ingredients in Organix food are the same as you would find in adults’ food - these are just adapted to suit the child. What if the same concept was applied to music - choosing tracks that are suited to adults but then adapting these for a toddler audience?

With VCCP Media identifying radio as one of the best mediums to help Organix reach its target audience of house-bound toddlers and their families, the ‘Heart Toddler Trax’ was born. This was a pop-up station from Global’s radio station Heart in partnership with Organix. It featured the same Heart playlist of much-loved songs from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Pink, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and more, but with a twist.

Tracks - which were chosen following research identifying the artists most likely to resonate with parents, were musically 'reimagined' as lullabies, thereby suiting the tastes of younger audiences and putting Organix’s thinking to the test - that it really does understand young minds and their tastes.

Heart Toddler Trax featured songs such as Roar, The Edge of Glory, Just Dance and Poker Face on its playlist, with parents, celebrities and toddlers all tuning in. The campaign helped increase brand awareness and consideration of Organix.

Finalists

The Joy of Firsts

Guardian News & Media with Global and MGOMD with Renault

Harnessing the Power of Heroes

Spark Foundry with Rail Delivery Group