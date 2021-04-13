Campaign Media Awards 2021: Branded Content (Social)

Winner

CALM and Carling partner to save lives in lockdown

Zenith with Carling and CALM

On average, 13 men a day take their own life inthe UK. Over lockdown, helplines saw a dramatic rise in demand and mental health challenges were on the rise. While men are likely to have an honest conversation about their feelings in the pub, during lockdown, there was nowhere for them to go.

Carling partnered with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity leading a movement against suicide, to keep men talking and give them the confidence to seek support.

Carling, with its roots in football, brought an additional insight. Football can often start a conversation, a way in for men to air their feelings about more personal issues. This led to the idea of ‘team talks’, a fundamental part of football used by managers to encourage players to communicate. Carling and CALM developed a virtual version that could be shared across social channels. The talks were delivered by footballing idols, including Terry Butcher, Stuart Pearce and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Each ambassador spoke about their battles on and off the pitch and called on men across the country to check in on their mates.

The team talks were recorded remotely on social platforms to ensure the content was sharable, using the hashtag #CaringTeamTalks - Carling had also changed its logo to Caring. The content was amplified through social channels and COPA90, a football platform built to celebrate the positivity of football.

Highly Commended

NatWest: Gaming in lockdown pays dividends for kids

NatWest’s finance-in-schools initiative - MoneySense is a government-approved programme for teaching kids about financial capability. With schools closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, MoneySense had ground to a halt so NatWest repackaged it for a lockdown audience. It turned to gaming, creating Island Saver, where kids rack up points (‘savings’) by taking over islands one-by-one. To create cut-through, it adopted an influencer-first approach, partnering with a network of credible and fun gaming influencers who created authentic, high energy content, generating hype around the launch. On the launch day, popular gaming YouTuber, Yammy reviewed the game to her 2.54m followers.

Finalists

