Campaign Media Awards 2021: Branded Content (TV & Cinema)

Winner

Hair Power: Me and My Afro

Channel 4 with Dove & Unilever Entertainment

Together with Dove & Unilever Entertainment, Channel 4 created a ground-breaking AFP 'Me & My Afro', a stunning, taboo-busting documentary which drove impact, encouraged action, and educated people about Black Hair. Dove believes natural hair should be celebrated, in all its glory, so it set out on a mission to end race-based hair discrimination and create a more equitable and inclusive beauty experience for Black women and girls.

Presented by Dove partner, social historian and author of Don’t Touch My Hair, Emma Dabiri, the documentary tells the story of how hair has shaped the Black experience in Britain.The show was driven by frank and challenging conversations with 100 people whose identities had been shaped by their black hair. It launched as a part of Channel 4’s Black History Month series of programmes and broadcast on the 21st October, and was further promoted on ALL 4 And Channel 4 social, alongside bespoke cut down edits for Dove’s own channels.

Talking to women, girls and men about Black hair and cultural identity, the documentary shone a light on natural Black hair pride and empowerment, and the beauty regimens that are a celebrated rite of passage.

Described as a ‘remarkable documentary’, the film was positively reviewed and critically acclaimed for the issues it raised by over 20 mainstream publications including The Telegraph, Guardian, Grazia & The Times. Reaching more than a million people, the programme encouraged action,with 73% of viewers considering signing a petition to end hair discrimination. Viewers were also 53% more likely than non-viewers to consider using Dove in the future.

Highly Commended



BHF 24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special

PHD with The British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is working towards a world free from the fear of heart and circulatory diseases: conditions like heart diseases, stroke, vascular dementia

and diabetes. To communicate its cause, it partnered with Channel 4’s award-winning documentary series, 24 Hours In A&E, producing a ‘Heart Special’. The specially-made episode funded by BHF, told the stories of three individuals who found themselves in A&E with serious heart and circulatory conditions. The campaign went beyond branded content; at the start of each of the show’s three centre ad-breaks, there were contextual ads featuring the loved ones of patients whose story had been told in the preceding part of the show, making the link between the story and the BHF’s work.

Finalists

