Campaign Media Awards 2021: Commercial Team of the Year

Winner

Clear Channel UK

Clear Channel’s positioning is based on providing a ‘platform for brands’ by investing in data, audience insight and technology and a ‘platform for good’, providing purpose and social value and enabling brands to tell authentic stories.

It reacted quickly to the impact of Covid-19; with millions straying at home, Clear Channel changed the way out-of-home audiences are measured, with brand new audience-tracking

technology. It launched RADAR, a mobile-data platform that helps brands understand consumer behaviours in near real-time, to deliver more effective out-of-home (OOH) campaign plans.

Clear Channel also launched its OOH Audience Hub, a platform which tracks weekly audience numbers across its portfolio. An industry first, it gave open access to Clear Channel’s clients and fellow media owners, providing up-to-date market insight in ever-changing circumstances.

Clear Channel also spearheaded ways to make it easier to plan and buy OOH, by creating

a new ‘zero wastage’ sales model, offering “Invest with confidence T&C’s” and adapting campaigns, with brands only paying for the audiences they reached.

With 2020 proving a challenging time for everyone, Clear Channel kept its customers in the know and provided reassurance, with free market-leading insight and data via its ‘contact, content and channel’ client engagement strategy, running across social and digital channels.

Small businesses were also made a priority, with the launch of the #BusinessAsUnusual initiative, offering 250 free OOH campaigns to small businesses, giving them a voice

to keep trade going during lockdown.

Clear Channel also invested in areas such as diversity and racial equality, helping launch Pride Inside, and collaborating with black-owned businesses.

Finalists

4Sales - Channel 4

Acast

Hearst Solutions - Hearst UK

News UK

Reach Solutions