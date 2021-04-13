Campaign Media Awards 2021: Content Strategy

Winner

Concrete Green with Loyle Carner

PHD with Timberland UK

Timberland has a rich heritage of using recycled, organic and renewable materials in its products. The brand has also been embraced by US hip-hop artists like Tupac and Rihanna. With its core consumers getting older and other brands starting to move in on its market share and eco credentials, Timberland set out to create a new brand icon in 2019 with its Eurosprint Trekker boot.

To reinstate its eco-credentials, Timberland launched ‘Nature Needs Heroes’ to support the brand’s long-term commitment to using recycled, organic and renewable materials in its products. Alongside sustainable product innovations, the global campaign committed to planting 50 million trees in five years and “greening” urban areas to combat climate change and enrich communities.

To bring to life Timberland’s sustainable roots and recapture its connection to hip-hop culture, it created a partnership with Brit-nominated hip-hop Loyle Carner, who had become involved in ‘urban greening’. This resulted in a Timberland-funded TV show that told Carner’s eco story, and how he was making a difference in his local area by creating a new multi-use, green community space.

The show was broadcast in primetime and available on-demand in the two weeks leading up to Black Friday and also extended into retail with promo videos, green displays and seed giveaways at point-of-sale. The Eurosprint Trekker sold out in most retailers and of those who saw the show, 80% said it gave a good impression of Timberland, while 76% of people said that the show positively changed their brand opinion and purchase consideration of Timberland.

Highly Commended

Colour picker

MediaCom with Dulux

In 2020, Dulux was facing increasing pressure from both own-label and premium brands. It spotted an opportunity to re-invent colour selection tools, with bespoke software and a partnership with Ideal Home. The software, the Dulux Colour Picker tool, was ‘housed’ within Ideal Home editorial pages online, integrated within all the editorial content and imagery. This allowed readers to match the colour of any inspiring imagery they found on Ideal Home's site directly to the corresponding Dulux paint shade and they were also able to order a paint sample direct to their home. Online articles published at the launch highlighted the benefits and capabilities of the tool, encouraging readers to find out more.

Finalists

Chromebook gets educational with Netflix

Essence with Google Chromebook UK and Sex Education

Money on your Mind

MFUSE with Virgin Money

The Big Comeback

Mindshare UK with KFC

All Together

Team Nation (Newspaper industry & OmniGOV) with UK Government

Galaxy S20: Creating the Perfect Storm

Starcom with Taylor Herring with Samsung