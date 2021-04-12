Campaign Media Awards 2021: Corporate & Utilities

Winner

Getting Londoners to See Red

Carat with Vodafone

The launch of the new iPhone is the most important date in the telco calendar. With new iPhone handset sales making up a significant amount of all contract sales annually, getting communications right for the new iPhone 12 series was critical for Vodafone.

But it had two challenges to overcome - an embargo on all communications by telcos between handset announcement and handset launch and the fact that while this was Apple’s first 5G-enabled handset, not many people knew this.

Vodafone decided to focus its efforts on London - Londoners had a high-take up of the iPhone and were also more savvy when it came to 5G. This resulted in a media-first digital out of home campaign to turn London red in the most 5G way ever. Vodafone wrapped five iconic Routemaster buses that toured the city heroing Vodafone’s credentials as the best network for 5G. Whenever the buses were within two minutes of a scheduled bus stop in London, a three-minute full takeover across all screens within a 200-metre radius was triggered.

The campaign also took over some of London’s most iconic OOH sites such as the IMAX and Piccadilly Circus. It used Transport for London’s GPS data that tracks where

buses are and how long they will take to reach each stop.

Using these connected buses, Vodafone dominated huge swaths of the capital, making

Londoners see ‘red’.

Highly Commended

Calling NHS Workers

Essence with EE and Saatchi & Saatchi

EE wanted to show its gratitude to the NHS, the backbone of the UK - and do something meaningful to help. In April 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, NHS frontline workers were bravely heading out while the rest of the nation remained safely inside. To make their lives a little easier, EE offered NHS workers free unlimited data to allow them to keep in touch with friends and family while they were on the frontline without having to worry about their bills. This resulted in a campaign that felt more like a public announcement and which aligned itself with the most important stories of the time.

Highly Commended

Getting a bigger bite of the Apple Launch

Zenith with Three

Three needed to significantly increase its share of iPhone 12 launch sales. With Apple placing an embargo on communications by telcos between handset announcement and handset launch, Three saw an opportunity to behave differently. It primed the audience early to associate Three with the iPhone, by heavily promoting legacy Apple handsets in the build-up to launch. It built a radio partnership by working with Bauer across all their stations, featuring competitions and promotions, so it could make a splash as soon as the handset was unveiled.

Finalists

Find Unlimited 2020

Carat with Vodafone

Bin It, Don't Block It In Lockdown

Hearts & Science with Thames Water

Not a School

Starcom with Samsung

Finding Unlimited From Your Couch

Verizon Media with The Story Lab and Carat with Vodafone