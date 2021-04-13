Campaign Media Awards 2021: Creative Idea Budget Over £250K

Winner

Haptics: Experiencing Lego in a Touch-Free World

Initiative with The Lego Group

To keep Lego at the top of Christmas wish-lists, it needed to give parents and children a taste of the endless exciting creative possibilities that Lego embodies.

But after an utterly exhausting 2020 for parents and children alike, with home-schooling and home working, the brand faced an uphill battle. The campaign set out to bring joy and a little bit of magic back to the nation.

Lego created a magical way for children to play that could be seen by everyone, thus helping to pass on a message of joy and magic. It partnered with Ocean Outdoor to create the world’s first mid-air haptic technology, using ultrasound pressurized air to create sensations on the human hand, with no physical contact.

The bricks of an existing Lego set were modelled in this technology to create a totally new way to play with Lego, giving kids the sensation of picking up and building but with bricks made of nothing but air. The experience was staged in October at one of the UK’s biggest shopping centres, Westfield Stratford, when footfall had returned to preCOVID levels.

To capture the magic in the moment, live motion tracking was used to replicate the build visually on a large digital out of home screen so participants, and everyone in the area, could see their creation coming together in real life. This was shared to a wider audience via footage on social media. More than 7 million people witnessed 350 children building Lego out of thin air.

