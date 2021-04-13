Campaign Media Awards 2021: The CRM & Media Award

Winner

ITV Hub was facing mounting competition from its streaming rivals, who were investing heavily in an ever-growing range of quality content and seen as a platform for discovery. The Hub, meanwhile, was predominantly being used to catch up on specific missed shows, so was missing out on the growing share of on-demand viewing, especially later in the evening. The broadcaster needed to bring more people into the Hub, to watch new shows and more of the kind of shows that they love

The campaign idea was to take TV viewing data in all forms to steer viewers towards the ITV Hub. By digitising BARB viewer segments using TV signals on the web and uploading ITV’s CRM and viewing data, Goodstuff created The Personalised Program Guide. This was digital advertising with personalised ITV program recommendations.

By using programmatic display and social video to deliver dynamic messaging, the viewer conversion journey was condensed, solving the problem of what to watch before viewers reached the Hub.

To power recommendations, programmes watched and not watched on linear television and the Hub were identified and fused with second and third-party data, to capture streaming

programme preferences for non-Hub users.

This use of data enabled ITV to become the first UK broadcaster to fuse BARB traditional TV segments and streaming signals, driving an increase in incremental viewers .

