Campaign Media Awards 2021: The Data & Creativity Award

Winner

Covid Booking

Manning Gottlieb OMD with Specsavers

First-party data is powerful, but not always accessible and even when it is, executing outside of online channels is often impossible.

Manning Gottlieb OMD worked with Specsavers to unlock data from their store EPOS systems so it could push a feed of eye test availability into its Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising, telling customers if their nearest store could offer them a same-day check-up when they were nearby. Managing eye appointment demand in pre-Covid times was a huge challenge for the business and would have a knock-on effect on customers and the business. Too much demand for example would lead to queues and a poor customer experience while too little demand would lead to employees wasting valuable time.

With social distancing measures in place owing to the pandemic, managing demand became even more important.

Manning Gottlieb OMD worked together with the IT team at Specsavers, building a tech solution to extract the necessary data which was then housed on a cloud-based platform. The resulting solution enabled creative to be personalised, and delivered to the right person at the right time.

This focus on relevancy and customer experience, combined with behavioural nudges and smart execution, saw an uplift in eye test volume growth for Specsavers.

Highly Commended

All 4 Dynamic Audio & Now TV

Channel 4 and MediaCom with Now TV

In 2019, Channel 4 had developed Dynamic TV, which enables advertisers to create bespoke ad formats that can be delivered to audience segments using data across TV, mobile and desktop VOD platforms. Now TV wanted to encourage people to stream Righteous Gemstones, an American comedy about brash preachers. The programme was the perfect vehicle for the next stage in Dynamic - Dynamic Audio, which aligned data with the relevant audio message within the creative.

Finalists

Quartz

Goodstuff with Pure Planet

Fossil Group wins Black Friday with first multi-market War Zoom

m/SIX with Fossil Group

Bring Entertainment Home

PHD with Warner Bros

Drive Further for Less

Spark Foundry with Asda