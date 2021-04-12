Campaign Media Awards 2021: Fashion & Beauty

Winner

The Scent of Victory

Starcom with Paco Rabanne Invictus

Paco Rabanne wanted to strengthen its appeal among men in their early twenties. Its Invictus perfume’s claim that it is for the man ‘who is destined to become a legend’ was seen as outdated among the target audience.

To increase its perception as a ‘cool’ brand, encourage people to buy the perfume as a Christmas gift and grow online sales, Paco Rabanne wanted to make Invictus synonymous with personal success and winning; its research showed that young men want to identify with the winning side to earn the respect of their peers.

Rather than focusing on sport - an obvious space for wins, Paco Rabanne turned to video games - a space where young men could score a win every time.

Partnering with Bidstack, Paco Rabanne took some of the most competitive games its audience was playing - such as Football Manager 2020, Dirt and Formula 1, and inserted Invictus into every winning moment. In-game moments were programmatically targeted, such as lighting up perimeter boards in Football Manager 2020 every time their team scored

a goal, and taking over the finish gate when racers saw the winning chequered flag in Formula 1 and Dirt. Longer form adverts also ran on Twitch and YouTube whenever someone showcased an epic gaming win.

Every win led to shoppable ad formats, allowing people to go straight through to purchase, with the brand significantly increasing its online sales, spontaneous awareness and propensity among young men to see Invictus as a great gift.



Highly Commended

Hair power: Me and my afro

Channel 4 with Dove & Unilever Entertainment

Channel 4, together with Dove & Unilever Entertainment, created a ground-breaking AFP ‘Me & My Afro’, a taboo-busting documentary based on author and broadcaster Emma Dabiri’s ground-breaking book Don’t Touch My Hair. It celebrated the beauty, individuality and personal experiences of black hair. The show was driven by frank and challenging conversations with 100 people whose identities had been shaped by their black hair. They revealed the impact society has had on black hair, and the impact black hair has had on the world. The film was positively viewed and critically acclaimed, reachinig over a million individuals, with 73% of viewers talking about the issue of hair discrimination.

Highly Commended

Rewriting the fragrance rulebook to be the launch of 2020

Zenith with Marc Jacobs

For the launch of Marc Jacobs’ ‘Perfect’ perfume, the usual routes of in-store testing and mass sampling were not possible during the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand turned instead to Tik Tok, inviting the social media plaform’s ‘creators’ to celebrate imperfections. The #ImPerfectAsIAm challenge was launched by Rickey Thompson, one of the site’s biggest creators, resulting in 175,000 pieces of content in the UK. A bespoke augmented reality filter also brought to life the playful trinkets of the perfume bottle, in the absence of being able to see and touch it. Marc Jacobs was one of the biggest partners Tik Tok worked with last

year.



