Campaign Media Awards 2021: Food, Drink & Household

Winner

Toast & Jam

Goodstuff with Yorkshire Tea

Yorkshire Tea has some of the most loyal and passionate brand advocates in the world and its ‘Specialty brews’ are effectively an ‘R&D range’, which tests innovative flavour variants like their Breakfast and Biscuit Brew. The launch of Yorkshire Tea’s ‘Toast & Jam’ Brew was likely to be polarising, so driving buzz and trial, whilst not alienating loyalists, was key.

Special variants are often launched organically. This was planned for Toast & Jam, but the furiously vocal reaction wasn’t. Whilst some people shared excitement and delight, there were many dissenters, with (often hilariously) damning critiques.

An opportunity was spotted: these reactions were likely to drive trial and PR: using these scathing, but funny, attacks on the new brew could keep detractors onside as fans, even if they wouldn’t buy the brew. The thinking was as follows: ‘if we are giving enthusiastic and receptive fans a curious and delicious new brew, we should give cynics and critics the right to reply’.

Using reactive, in-the-moment media opportunities were key, and using impactful, visual sites to get social posts out into the world – immediately. A national OOH campaign went live in under 48 hours, hitting Saturday retail footfall, supported by Spotify takeovers days later and paid social on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram running exactly a week after the

briefing, heroing the appalled reactions.

Embracing the controversy of the Toast & Jam brew launch and making detractors the ‘toast’ of a reactive campaign helped double the market share of Yorkshire Tea’s specialty brews.

Finalists

Heroes 2020

Carat with Mondel_z | Cadbury Heroes

BRANDM4TCH

Channel 4 with Infosum, Mediarithmics & Just Eat

Laundry Against Landfill

Goodstuff with Ecover

Celebs Go Virtual Dating

MediaCom with Wrigley’s Extra

From a Space on the Cheeseboard to a Place on the Picnic Blanket

Spark Foundry with Boursin

Dettol & TFL: Helping to Re-Open London

Zenith with Dettol & TFL