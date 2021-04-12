Campaign Media Awards 2021: Healthcare

Winner

Be the Difference

Manning Gottlieb OMD with HM Government - NHS Blood and Transplant

Convalescent plasma from people who had recently recovered from Covid-19 was needed to treat critically ill patients with the virus in UK hospitals. The plasma, which contains neutralising antibodies which could stop the virus spreading, could be transfused into people who are still unwell and struggling to develop their own immune response.

Men were more likely to have high levels of antibodies needed for the samples to be effective, but were typically much less likely to give blood. Antibody levels decrease quickly after recovery, so timing was critical and awareness and understanding of plasma donation were non-existent.

Establishing the importance of donating plasma had to be done at the same time as recruiting donors. Men responded better to explicit calls to action about why in particular they were needed so a TV call to action was put in place.

A partnership was set up with Sky Sports to develop the ultimate half-time team/pep talk to encourage men to donate. Everton Football Club manager Carlo Ancelotti joined the NHS Blood Donation team as a voice of authority, urging those that have had Covid-19 to donate blood plasma to help save the lives of others.

Highly Commended

Tena: Going Permanently Public to Avoid Shame

Zenith with Tena

A third of women aged 35-plus suffer from some form of bladder weakness, yet this common condition still suffers from stigma, with millions of women using unsuitable substitute products to avoid the embarrassment of purchasing Tena in store, a brand perceived as ‘nappies for Grannies’. Tena set out to prove that bladder weakness is nothing to be ashamed of, working with Channel 4 and The Guardian to create honest, funny and relatable content talking about what really happens when you have incontinence, alongside a 60” TV ad in a C4 Premier Break in 24 Hours in A&E, using C4’s credentials to showcase Tena as a younger woman’s solution to an occasional problem.

Finalists

