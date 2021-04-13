Campaign Media Awards 2021: Media Partnerships (Over £250K)

Winner

#StandAgainstRacism

Channel 4 with Sainsburys and 8 other major supermarket brands

Channel 4 and the UK’s major supermarkets - including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose & Partners, set festive rivalries aside to stand together against racism. They came together in an unprecedented show of unity across two entire prime time ad breaks on Friday 27th November 2020.

Sainsbury’s had recently launched the first in a collection of nostalgic Christmas adverts which tells how a father and daughter’s excitement for Christmas gets them talking about Dad’s gravy and his ‘famous’ gravy song. It features a Black family which some people reacted to by posting offensive and racist comments on social media. It is not the first supermarket ad campaign to receive hateful abuse on social media.

The exclusive ad break takeovers marked the first time the supermarkets came together. Ads from Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Tesco and Waitrose & Partners were split across the two breaks, airing one after the other – something the supermarkets would usually actively avoid. The activity carried the hashtag #StandAgainstRacism, and bespoke Channel 4 introductions explained to viewers that ‘Channel 4 stands up against racism. After the reaction to this year’s Sainsbury’s Christmas commercial, retailers have put their usual festive rivalries aside across two ad-breaks tonight to stand side by side with us too.’

The brands also stood together on social media where the ad breaks were published at the same time as the TV activity was broadcast on Friday evening. Many other non-supermarket brands supported the cause, which also featured in a host of publications.

Highly Commended

Sunday Night Switch Off

Goodstuff with Channel 4 with Eve Sleep

Eve Sleep’s media partnership with Channel 4 set out to restore the nation’s wellness and reinforce the importance of sleep. The aim was to transition Eve Sleep into a sleep wellness brand and boost the business’ sales. Its ‘Sunday Night Switch Off’ strategy was launched on World Sleep Day with a Sunday night takeover that staged the world’s first night mode TV ad break. This applied a blue-light filtering amber hue to an entire break and featured five brand partners, including Listerine, Velux, the AA, Cazoo and Calpol. Eve Sleep then soothed viewers to sleep with 90 seconds of slow TV in a second takeover; both included co-branded Channel 4 idents, sleep tips and use of continuity.

Highly Commended

In Loving Memory

Reach Solutions with Carat and The Story Lab with Co-op Funeralcare

The UK’s lockdown left many grieving families with limited opportunities to commemorate the lives of their loved ones. Carat, StoryLab and Co-op Funeralcare wanted to help at a deeper, local level to offer support where it mattered most; at the heart of communities. The campaign featured moving tributes on double-page spreads across Reach’s national, regional and local titles every fortnight. Journalists worked closely with family members to create a tailored and detailed story of their loved one that was shared within their local community, giving a standard obituary more meaning and purpose. Publishing these across physical formats gave families something to hold dear, keep and cherish.

