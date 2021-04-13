Campaign Media Awards 2021: Media Partnerships (Under £250K)

Winner

Heart Toddler Trax with Organix

VCCP and The Fourth Angel with Global and Organix

Organix partnered with Global’s radio station Heart, using music to bring its brand positioning of ‘nobody understands little people's tastes like Organix’, to life in a playful and memorable way.

The campaign idea was based on the fact that while a child’s tastes are different to those of an adult, the ingredients in Organix food are the same as you would find in adults’ food - these are just adapted to suit the child. What if the same concept was applied to music - choosing tracks that are suited to adults but then adapting these for a toddler audience?

With VCCP Media identifying radio as one of the best mediums to help Organix reach its target audience of house-bound toddlers and their families, the ‘Heart Toddler Trax’ was born. This was a pop-up station from Global’s radio station Heart in partnership with Organix. It featured the same Heart playlist of much-loved songs from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Pink, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and more, but with a twist.

Tracks - which were chosen following research identifying the artists most likely to resonate with parents, were musically 'reimagined' as lullabies, thereby suiting the tastes of younger audiences and putting Organix’s thinking to the test - that it really does understand young minds and their tastes.

Heart Toddler Trax featured songs such as Roar, The Edge of Glory, Just Dance and Poker Face on its playlist, with parents, celebrities and toddlers all tuning in. The campaign helped increase brand awareness and consideration of Organix.

Highly Commended

BHF 24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special

PHD with British Heart Foundation

Heart and circulatory diseases are the UK’s biggest killers, responsible for one in four deaths, yet the total amount spent on research into these conditions is less than half than is invested in researching cancer. The British Heart Foundation wanted to communicate the link between the pioneering research that it funds and the lifesaving treatments people receive every day. It partnered with Channel 4 programme ‘24 Hours in A&E’ to create a ‘Heart Special’ – a specially-made 60-minute episode funded by BHF that solely told the stories of three individuals who found themselves in A&E with serious heart and circulatory conditions.

Finalists

Clap For Our Carers

Channel 4 with SASSY Productions, 40 Brands, and 20 Media Agencies

Living the SIMS Life

m/SIX with Electronic Arts

Wolf Blass Wednesdays

MediaCom with Wolfblass

How Häagen-Dazs drove forward by not holding back

Mindshare UK with LADBible Group with General Mills - Häagen-Dazs

Google Time Out

OMD UK with Google