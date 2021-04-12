Campaign Media Awards 2021: Product Innovation - Media Agency

Winner

MG OMD - Capacity

Manning Gottlieb OMD with Specsavers and LNER

Faced with a huge potential loss of income due to capacity volatility, MG OMD created a cloud based engine that automatically updated media based on availability capacity using first-party data.

Capacity can be defined in many different ways depending on the type of business - from footfall, to sold-out venues, to full appointments to a packed train. While it has different connotations depending on who you ask, capacity means efficient income.

Managing capacity however, and ensuring efficient income became a real challenge during 2020; social distancing was not only affecting capacity but lockdown restrictions were also causing pent-up demand. Mismanagement of capacity in such times could cause serious economic shortfalls down the line.

Manning Gottlieb OMD set out to mitigate this risk for its clients, with a cloud-based product that revealed all they needed to know about capacity, which was then used to inform media activation. Moreover, this data was available in real-time and could be refined by postcode. Brands such as Specsavers and LNER have been using the product with Manning Gottlieb OMD .

Highly Commended

The app for that: Levelling up Charities with AdMonitor

Anything is Possible

As charities become more digital and essential for post-pandemic rebuilding, raising funds and awareness has incalculable social value. AdMonitor is currently in Beta, tested by multiple volunteer charities to unlock their Google Ad grant while providing data for future iterations. Ad Grant parameters are complex and dynamic, shifting frequently depending on keywords, spend, activity and demand. AdMonitor tracks spend and activity on charities’ Ad Grant accounts and automatically alerts users (via email, Slack or SMS) when they are in danger of breaking parameters. It enables charities to reallocate marketing investment to core activities.

