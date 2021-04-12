Added 41 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Media Awards 2021: Product Innovation - Media Agency

Campaign Media Awards 2021: Product Innovation - Media Agency

Winner

MG OMD - Capacity
Manning Gottlieb OMD with Specsavers and LNER

Faced with a huge potential loss of income due to capacity volatility, MG OMD created a cloud based engine that automatically updated media based on availability capacity using first-party data.

Capacity can be defined in many different ways depending on the type of business - from footfall, to sold-out venues, to full appointments to a packed train. While it has different connotations depending on who you ask, capacity means efficient income.

Managing capacity however, and ensuring efficient income became a real challenge during 2020; social distancing was not only affecting capacity but lockdown restrictions were also causing pent-up demand. Mismanagement of capacity in such times could cause serious economic shortfalls down the line.

Manning Gottlieb OMD set out to mitigate this risk for its clients, with a cloud-based product that revealed all they needed to know about capacity, which was then used to inform media activation. Moreover, this data was available in real-time and could be refined by postcode. Brands such as Specsavers and LNER have been using the product with Manning Gottlieb OMD .

Highly Commended

The app for that: Levelling up Charities with AdMonitor
Anything is Possible

As charities become more digital and essential for post-pandemic rebuilding, raising funds and awareness has incalculable social value. AdMonitor is currently in Beta, tested by multiple volunteer charities to unlock their Google Ad grant while providing data for future iterations. Ad Grant parameters are complex and dynamic, shifting frequently depending on keywords, spend, activity and demand. AdMonitor tracks spend and activity on charities’ Ad Grant accounts and automatically alerts users (via email, Slack or SMS) when they are in danger of breaking parameters. It enables charities to reallocate marketing investment to core activities.

Finalists

Unmissable Case Study for DFS
MediaCom

Settling the Biggest Debate in Search Marketing
Spark Foundry UK (Search Harmony)

New Way of Solving an Old Problem Saves Clients Millions
Zenith

Guarantee Sales or Pay Nothing. What’s not to love?
Zenith with Laphroaig

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now