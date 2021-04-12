Campaign Media Awards 2021: Product Innovation - Media Owner

Winner

BRANDM4TCH

Channel 4 with Infosum and Mediarithmics

In 2020, as part Channel 4’s ‘advanced data suite’ on All 4, the broadcaster launched BRANDM4TCH, which enables advertisers to match their own first party data to target All 4 viewers in a quick, safe and compliant manner.

The aim was to build a product that enables advertisers to start targeting known customers in a broadcaster environment. 4Sales partnered with data matching platform InfoSum and data platform Mediarithmics to enable brands to match their own first party data with All 4’s 23 million registered users, creating their own bespoke, custom audience segments across all devices where All 4 is available.

The innovation enables brands to speak directly to their customers on the All 4 platform in a way that is personal and GDPR compliant. A number of brands from different sectors including supermarkets, banking, energy, e-commerce, fast food, cosmetics, home improvement and retail tested the platform in March 2020.

The results were revealed at a virtual event with over 600 industry representatives and Channel 4 says it is now experiencing unprecedented demand for the product.

Highly Commended

InYourArea - How we built the third most downloaded news app in a pandemic year

Reach Solutions

In a year in which life became very, very local, keeping people up to date with what was happening in their community became critical. For millions of people, InYourArea, which aggregates all the latest news for your area from news sites, blogs and social networks

became the go-to destination for local news and daily coronavirus stats. With newsstands closed during the pandemic, InYourArea also pushed for users to take up home deliveries of national titles and supported small businesses that were hit hard, offering advertising discounts on the platform. It teamed up with givefood.org.uk so people could identify local food banks and make donations.

Finalists

Vodafone Bus Sync

Global with Vodafone

Studio PI

News UK

Snapchat AR Try-on

Snapchat

Ozone Marketplace

The Ozone Project

Can we all please ignore Byron Sharp?

The Telegraph