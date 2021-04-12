Campaign Media Awards 2021: Public Sector

Winner

In Loving Memory

Carat with Co-op Funeralcare

With Covid-19 regulations restricting the number of people who could attend a funeral, many were struggling to get closure over the loss of loved ones. Co-op Funeralcare brought back the obituary, aimed at celebrating the lives of people who died. The campaign also tapped into a growing trend on the importance of ‘localness’, with people more interested in local news and helping out their local community.

The campaign, ‘In Loving Memory’ moved away from digital into more traditional media. A fortnightly double-page feature in local newspapers gave families the chance to pay tribute and say goodbye in the absence of being able to attend funerals. To maximise scale, Co-op partnered with publisher Reach and its network of 125 national, regional, and local press titles, giving it an outlet to tell the stories of people in their local area on a national level.

Reach’s journalists worked closely with family members to create a tailored and detailed

story of their loved one that was shared within their local community, evolving the

standard obituary into one with more meaning and purpose, and enabling people to express their empathy.

The campaign created an emotional connection among readers. Obituaries were read by 10 million people nationwide, while 75% said that Co-op Funeralcare was ‘empathetic.’ Levels of trust for the brand increased by 22% and many people wrote to Co-op Funeralcare to express their gratitude for the touching tributes.

Finalists

Clap for our carers

Channel 4 with SASSY Productions, 40 brands, and 20 media agencies

The Big App Download - Launching a life-saving app in record time

Manning Gottlieb OMD with HM Government

Reclaiming the future of the NHS

Mediahub with NHS England