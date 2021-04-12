Campaign Media Awards 2021: Retail - Online & Offline

Winner

Sunday Night Switch Off

Goodstuff with Channel 4 with Eve Sleep

With research showing that Sunday night is the worst time of the week for getting a good night’s sleep, Eve Sleep set out to restore the nation’s wellness and reinforce the importance of sleep. The aim was to transition Eve Sleep into a sleep wellness brand and boost the business’ sales.

Eve Sleep’s ‘Sunday Night Switch Off’ strategy was launched on World Sleep Day with a Sunday night takeover that staged the world’s first night mode TV ad break. This applied a blue-light filtering amber hue to an entire break and featured five brand partners, including Listerine, Velux, the AA, Cazoo and Calpol.

Eve Sleep then soothed viewers to sleep with 90 seconds of slow TV in a second takeover; both included co-branded Channel 4 idents, sleep tips and use of continuity. The ‘Switch Off’ creative featured the iconic TV Test Card, which was adapted with a message of reclaiming sleep from constant screen time. It ran from 10pm to 12am and was also used as a screensaver on All4 when content was paused, while Instagram stories encouraged viewers to sleep rather than scroll. Eve also transformed its homepage on Sunday night from 11pm to 6am, encouraging the nation to sleep rather than shop and ran late-night ads on games such as Candy Crush.

Bringing the idea of a switch off to life across multiple channels resulted in an increase in spontaneous brand awareness, sales and the brand’s share price.

