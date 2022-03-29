Rob McKinlay
Campaign Media Awards 2022: winners revealed

Channel 4, MediaCom, Goodstuff and Starcom were among the big winners at the Campaign Media Awards 2022, which took place at The London Hilton on Park Lane.

Channel 4 & Allies Represent Black To Front wins Grand Prix at Campaign Media Awards

The Campaign Media Awards 2022 returned as a glittering in-person event on 7 April for the first time since before Covid, with 600 guests attending the black-tie dinner at The London Hilton on Park Lane. 

The awards celebrated the best campaigns, agencies and media owners over the past 12 months, with Channel 4 taking the most gongs for a media owner and "Channel 4 & Allies Represent Black To Front" the most successful individual campaign.

MediaCom was the most awarded agency, picking up five awards, with Starcom and Goodstuff both picking up four.

PHD’s Ali Reed was the chair of judges at this year's awards and Campaign would like to thank the panel of 30 industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as all of the entrants.

Alcoholic Drinks

Fashion & Beauty

Automotive

Banks & Financial Services

Public Sector & Charities

Corporate & Utilities

Food

Drinks

Household

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail (Online & Offline)

Consumer Electronics

Travel & Leisure

Product Innovation (Media Owner)

Product Innovation (Media Agency)

Best Use of Insight

Creative Idea (Budget Under £250K)

Creative Idea (Budget over £250K)

Total Communications Campaign

Best International Strategy

Data & Creativity

CRM & Media

Best Social Strategy

Best Use of Experiential

Branded Content (Audio)

Branded Content (TV & Cinema)

Branded Content (Online and Social)

Content Strategy

Media Partnerships (Budget Under £250K)

Media Partnerships (Budget Over £250K)

Commercial Team of the Year (Innovation)

Agency Team of the Year (Innovation)

Grand Prix

