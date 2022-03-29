Campaign Media Awards 2022: winners revealed

The Campaign Media Awards 2022 returned as a glittering in-person event on 7 April for the first time since before Covid, with 600 guests attending the black-tie dinner at The London Hilton on Park Lane.
The awards celebrated the best campaigns, agencies and media owners over the past 12 months, with Channel 4 taking the most gongs for a media owner and "Channel 4 & Allies Represent Black To Front" the most successful individual campaign.
MediaCom was the most awarded agency, picking up five awards, with Starcom and Goodstuff both picking up four.
PHD’s Ali Reed was the chair of judges at this year's awards and Campaign would like to thank the panel of 30 industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as all of the entrants.
The full shortlist can be viewed here.
Below is the full list of categories – click on the links for the winners and to find out more about the winning work:
Fashion & Beauty
Automotive
Public Sector & Charities
Corporate & Utilities
Food
Drinks
Household
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail (Online & Offline)
Consumer Electronics
Travel & Leisure
Product Innovation (Media Owner)
Product Innovation (Media Agency)
Best Use of Insight
Creative Idea (Budget Under £250K)
Creative Idea (Budget over £250K)
Total Communications Campaign
Best International Strategy
Data & Creativity
CRM & Media
Best Social Strategy
Best Use of Experiential
Branded Content (Audio)
Branded Content (TV & Cinema)
Branded Content (Online and Social)
Content Strategy
Media Partnerships (Budget Under £250K)
Media Partnerships (Budget Over £250K)
Commercial Team of the Year (Innovation)
Agency Team of the Year (Innovation)