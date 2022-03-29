Campaign Media Awards 2022: winners revealed

The Campaign Media Awards 2022 returned as a glittering in-person event on 7 April for the first time since before Covid, with 600 guests attending the black-tie dinner at The London Hilton on Park Lane.

The awards celebrated the best campaigns, agencies and media owners over the past 12 months, with Channel 4 taking the most gongs for a media owner and "Channel 4 & Allies Represent Black To Front" the most successful individual campaign.

MediaCom was the most awarded agency, picking up five awards, with Starcom and Goodstuff both picking up four.

PHD’s Ali Reed was the chair of judges at this year's awards and Campaign would like to thank the panel of 30 industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as all of the entrants.

