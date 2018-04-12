Campaign Media Awards

Campaign Media Awards: Alcoholic Drinks

Campaign looks at how Heineken brewed up the Radio X launch campaign for its Strongbow Cloudy Apple premium cider, which won the Alcoholic Drinks prize at the Campaign Media Awards 2018.

The Cloudy Apple on Radio X

Cloudy Apple/Heineken, Publicis Media and Global, The Media & Entertainment Group

To mark the launch of Strongbow Cloudy Apple, Heineken wanted to showcase the brand in some of the UK’s newest and freshest pubs, to reflect the drink’s characteristics. Perceiving a lack of suitable pubs on offer, Cloudy Apple did the next best thing – it opened some of its own.

The brand partnered Radio X to transform five pubs, in Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Liverpool. The Strongbow Cloudy Apple Pub featured entertainment including comedians, pub quizzes and live DJ sets, including broadcasts of Johnny Vaughan’s Radio X drivetime show.

A number of artists popular with Radio X listeners, including Shed Seven, became ‘pub bands’, performing intimate acoustic sets, while some of the network’s regular shows, such as the Monday Night Pub Quiz, were broadcast live from the venues.

The pubs were designed from the ground up, with decor and menus transformed at each location to tie in with Cloudy Apple; this included bar and branding takeovers and apple-based food menus.

Social media was also used to drive footfall into the venues, with images and audio available on the Radio X website and a dedicated site for the pubs at thecloudyapple.com. The campaign smashed all targets, with brand awareness growing strongly.

