Campaign Media Awards: Automotive

Winner

Fill up with Britain’s Number 1 Performance Fuel

Shell and MediaCom

For the majority of people, filling up the car is about finding the nearest petrol station in the quickest possible time, regardless of the brand. Shell wanted to change this perception and engender brand loyalty, making as many drivers as possible choose Shell. To achieve this, it had to make its petrol stations easier to find than any of the competition. With drivers increasingly tied to their devices to find their way, Shell partnered navigation app Waze, with the brand becoming the default petrol station for Waze users.

Branded pins alerted Waze users whenever they drove near a Shell petrol station, while the fuel company also bought the ‘nearby arrow’, which points users to nearby Shell locations during the first few moments after opening the app. Shell also ran ‘zero-speed takeovers’, delivering a brand message for its premium fuel V-Power when drivers’ cars were stationery.

Over the first month, the campaign delivered 13 million impressions for Shell, resulting in more than 85,000 ad engagements. The campaign rerouted more than 67,209 journeys to Shell forecourts, while every Shell station in the country received visitors from the campaign, with the busiest five each gaining more than 1,000 extra drivers filling up over the month.

Media director: Richard Higbid

Senior planner/strategist: Nial McAvoy