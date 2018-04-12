Campaign Media Awards: Automotive

Winner
Fill up with Britain’s Number 1 Performance Fuel
Shell and MediaCom
For the majority of people, filling up the car is about finding the nearest petrol station in the quickest possible time, regardless of the brand. Shell wanted to change this perception and engender brand loyalty, making as many drivers as possible choose Shell. To achieve this, it had to make its petrol stations easier to find than any of the competition. With drivers increasingly tied to their devices to find their way, Shell partnered navigation app Waze, with the brand becoming the default petrol station for Waze users.
Branded pins alerted Waze users whenever they drove near a Shell petrol station, while the fuel company also bought the ‘nearby arrow’, which points users to nearby Shell locations during the first few moments after opening the app. Shell also ran ‘zero-speed takeovers’, delivering a brand message for its premium fuel V-Power when drivers’ cars were stationery.
Over the first month, the campaign delivered 13 million impressions for Shell, resulting in more than 85,000 ad engagements. The campaign rerouted more than 67,209 journeys to Shell forecourts, while every Shell station in the country received visitors from the campaign, with the busiest five each gaining more than 1,000 extra drivers filling up over the month.
Media director: Richard Higbid
Senior planner/strategist: Nial McAvoy
|
SHORTLIST
|
Client company: BMW Group
|
MediaComClient company: Volkswagen
Brand: Škoda
Media agency: MediaCom
Media director: Gareth Allan
Senior planner/strategist: Alison Harper-Quinn
|
PHDClient company: Volkswagen Group
Brand: Škoda
Media agency: PHD and Talon
Media directors: Joanna Finn and Charlotte Wells
Senior planner/strategist: Susie Milburn
Creative agency: Fallon London
Media/brand manager: Erica Vernon
|
Client company: Toyota GB
Brand: Toyota
Media agency: m/SIX
Media director: Sophie Fyles
Senior planner/strategist: Dan Whitmarsh
Creative agency: The&Partnership London
Media/brand manager: Emma Lane
|
Client company: Suzuki Cars
Media agency: the7stars
Media director: Rachel Courtney
Senior planner/strategist: Chris Herbert
|
Fill Up with Britain's No.1 Performance Fuel
MediaComClient company: Shell
Brand: Shell
Media agency: MediaCom
Media director: Richard Higbid
Senior planner/strategist: Nial McAvoy