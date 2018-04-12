Campaign Media Awards

Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Campaign Media Awards: Automotive

Shell joined forces with navigation app Waze to attract more drivers to its petrol stations and build brand loyalty - and the resulting campaign won the Automotive category in this year's Campaign Media Awards.

Campaign Media Awards: Automotive

Winner

Fill up with Britain’s Number 1 Performance Fuel

Shell and MediaCom

For the majority of people, filling up the car is about finding the nearest petrol station in the quickest possible time, regardless of the brand. Shell wanted to change this perception and engender brand loyalty, making as many drivers as possible choose Shell. To achieve this, it had to make its petrol stations easier to find than any of the competition. With drivers increasingly tied to their devices to find their way, Shell partnered navigation app Waze, with the brand becoming the default petrol station for Waze users.

Branded pins alerted Waze users whenever they drove near a Shell petrol station, while the fuel company also bought the ‘nearby arrow’, which points users to nearby Shell locations during the first few moments after opening the app. Shell also ran ‘zero-speed takeovers’, delivering a brand message for its premium fuel V-Power when drivers’ cars were stationery.

Over the first month, the campaign delivered 13 million impressions for Shell, resulting in more than 85,000 ad engagements. The campaign rerouted more than 67,209 journeys to Shell forecourts, while every Shell station in the country received visitors from the campaign, with the busiest five each gaining more than 1,000 extra drivers filling up over the month.

Media director: Richard Higbid

Senior planner/strategist: Nial McAvoy

SHORTLIST

MINI 1499GT


Wavemaker

Client company: BMW Group
Brand: Mini
Media agency: Wavemaker
Creative agency: The Brooklyn Brothers

Skoda's Tour de Celeb

MediaCom

Client company: Volkswagen
Brand: Škoda
Media agency: MediaCom
Media director: Gareth Allan
Senior planner/strategist: Alison Harper-Quinn

Driven by something different

PHD

Client company: Volkswagen Group
Brand: Škoda
Media agency: PHD and Talon
Media directors: Joanna Finn and Charlotte Wells
Senior planner/strategist: Susie Milburn
Creative agency: Fallon London
Media/brand manager: Erica Vernon

Toyota Hybrid


The&Partnership

Client company: Toyota GB
Brand: Toyota
Media agency: m/SIX
Media director: Sophie Fyles
Senior planner/strategist: Dan Whitmarsh
Creative agency: The&Partnership London
Media/brand manager: Emma Lane

#IgnisAdventure


the7stars

Client company: Suzuki Cars 
Media agency: the7stars
Media director: Rachel Courtney
Senior planner/strategist: Chris Herbert

Fill Up with Britain's No.1 Performance Fuel

MediaCom

Client company: Shell
Brand: Shell
Media agency: MediaCom
Media director: Richard Higbid
Senior planner/strategist: Nial McAvoy
Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?