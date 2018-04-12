Campaign Media Awards: Banks and Financial Services

Winner

Paypal 'Turkey Dash' on Channel 4

PayPal, Channel 4 and Havas Media

The "Turkey Dash" concept was developed – a race with eight animated turkeys, each representing a charity and powered by donations; the more cash donated, the faster the dash. Using the premise that charity begins at home, Christmas TV was identified as a new ‘giving moment’, with a two-minute-long ‘live’ peak broadcast ad break airing on Channel 4 on Giving Tuesday, the day after Cyber Monday. Turkeys were ‘let loose’ across TV, social and digital channels. Charities involved included Blue Cross, RNLI, CLIC Sargent, LGBT Foundation, Sue Ryder, Royal British Legion, Save the Children and Mental Health Foundation.

All donations ‘trained’ turkeys, with progress tracked via ‘bootcamp’ spots across Channel 4 and social media. The winner was crowned at an event fronted by Channel 4 F1 presenter Steve Jones, with Steve Cram doing the voiceover. Another event, on Facebook Live, brought together representatives from all eight charities to join in the celebrations.

"Turkey Dash" connected to 76% of 18- to 34-year-olds an average seven times and 1.3 million people tuned in for the race. PayPal charity awareness increased from 8% to 13%, with ‘Donate’-button activity rising from 26% to 33%.

Media director: Tom Slater, partnerships manager, Channel 4

Hayley Pyper, partnerships account director, Havas Media

Sophie Moore, business director, Havas Media

Senior planner/strategist: Stuart Butler, chief strategy officer, Havas Media

Creative agency: Crispin Porter & Bogusky

Media/brand manager: Charlotte Turland, senior manager, value proposition marketing, PayPal