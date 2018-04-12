Campaign Media Awards: Best Social Strategy

Winner

Vodafone Voxi

Vodafone and Wavemaker

Appealing to the under-25s market was proving a struggle for Vodafone. In response, it launched Voxi, the first mobile network to come with unlimited social data aimed specifically at under-25s. Its challenge was launching the brand to this audience – one that is distracted constantly by new content, spends only seconds looking at multiple screens and increasingly shuns advertising.

Vodafone decided to give free rein to this audience, working with 100 young creators including artists, musicians and designers to create the campaign content – with a brief to illustrate what "endless social data" means to them. To keep things fresh, a huge volume of content was produced, with creators providing five new pieces of content every week.

To counter distraction, providing bitesize, snackable content at frequent times was key, with all output being less than 10 seconds. Social platforms took centre stage, with Voxi the first brand to launch using Stories formats and the first to use Twitter clickable video.

By the end of the launch period, Vodafone had achieved more than double the awareness target, with consideration 8% above Vodafone for 16- to 24-year-olds, with 97% of Voxi subscribers new to the Vodafone brand.