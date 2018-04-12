Campaign Media Awards: Best Use of Insight

Winner

A Very Exclusive Launch

Very Exclusive/Shop Direct, Vizeum and St Luke's

Online retailer Very.co.uk’s insight identified Tuesdays as ‘the new Saturday’ – with retailers offering free returns, an increasing number of orders are placed on Tuesday, giving people the time to receive them, try outfits on and return them ahead of the weekend if necessary.

This spurred the launch of Very Exclusive, a premium fashion website showcasing Very.co.uk’s best products. For these products to have the desired impact, they needed to be displayed on a platform that not only offered fashion inspiration but also tapped into this Tuesday-night mentality of shopping online for the weekend.

Very.co.uk worked with ITVBe, the best-converting channel for its audience, to showcase its best products. These provided endorsement from a trusted channel, with item selection tailored to the products Very.co.uk’s audience over-indexed against, using Tuesday-night browsing data. With audiences unlikely to jump to an unknown site straight away, Very.co.uk ran a competition giving ITVBe viewers the chance to win a trip to New York if they visited the site.

Very.co.uk achieved 44% of additional sales versus autumn/winter 2015, while the Very Exclusive website and app recorded a 17% uplift in session during the live dates of the campaign.

Media director: Eleanor Mitchell

Senior planner/strategist: Sophie Hodson

Media/brand manager: Becky Hardman